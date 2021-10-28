Siouxland Strange

Drunk driving causes power outage

A Sioux City man was arrested the night of Oct. 23 after he crashed a truck into a utility pole on 14th Street while intoxicated, causing a power outage.

At around 11:47 p.m. Oct. 23, 48-year-old Horacio Campos-Martinez of Sioux City was driving a 2009 Ford F-150 eastbound on 14th Street near McDonald Street when he crossed the center line and struck a utility pole, causing power outages, according to a criminal complaint.

Campos-Martinez was found "stumbling" a block away from the site of the crash, according to the complaint, and had extremely poor balance, red, watery eyes, slurred speech, a strong odor of alcohol, and had urinated himself. He failed a field sobriety test, and his blood alcohol content was found to be .189%, more than twice the legal limit.

During an interview after being read his Miranda rights, Campos-Martinez admitted to having consumed beer and a shot, according to the complaint.

Campos-Martinez has several previous convictions for operating while intoxicated, including a conviction in Woodbury County in 2018 and another in Dickinson County in 2020. His license was barred as a habitual offender until 2024 and has three separate revocations in effect through 2026, and he is required to have SR-22 insurance (a legal requirement for some high-risk drivers), but he told officers he had no insurance on the vehicle.

He is also required to have an ignition interlock device equipped in his vehicle, but did not have one in the truck.

Campos-Martinez was arrested and faces charges including OWI (third), operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock, failure to maintain control, failure to provide proof of financial liability and various charges related to driving with a revoked, suspended and/or barred license.

He was held in the Woodbury County jail on $7,500 bond, and is expected to be extradited to South Dakota on a bench warrant to face other driving-related charges there from 2018, for which he failed to appear in court.

