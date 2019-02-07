I fought the slots (and the slots won)
A Sioux City man got in big trouble for losing his temper and taking it out on a slot machine.
Tommy Goldberg, 52, of Sioux City, was arrested on a warrant Jan. 31 and booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a charge of second-degree criminal mischief. He's being held on a $15,000 bond.
In a complaint filed Jan. 24 in Woodbury County District Court, Goldberg is accused of punching and shattering a slot machine touchscreen pad on Jan. 7. A slot attendant told police that Goldberg asked her for help getting a voucher ticket that was stuck. When she noticed that the screen was shattered, Goldberg told her it was broken when he got there. Goldberg was issued another voucher, and he immediately left the casino, court documents said.
A security supervisor reviewed video surveillance and saw Goldberg playing the slot machine, which was not damaged at the time, and pressing a button on the touchscreen several times. He appeared to become frustrated and eventually punched the screen with his fist, court documents said.
The cost of parts and labor to fix the slot machine exceed $1,050. The security supervisor said that during several phone conversations, Goldberg denied responsibility and has refused to pay for the damages, court documents said.
Second-degree criminal mischief is a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison. Because Goldberg has four previous felony convictions in Florida, he's being charged as a habitual offender, an enhancement that increases the prison sentence to 15 years.
Show some respect!
A Wisconsin woman was cited in Plymouth County after she intentionally drove into the other lane while in a funeral procession in an attempt to move oncoming traffic. She sideswiped a semi in the process, but kept going with the procession.
On Jan. 30, the Plymouth County Sheriff's Department was called to investigate a two-vehicle sideswipe at Highway 3 east of Akron, Iowa, around 11:11 a.m., according to a press release from the sheriff's department.
A 2010 Peterbilt semi-tractor driven by Doug Rolling, 60, of Merrill, was sideswiped by a 2013 Buick LaCrosse driven by Tracy Allen Klave, 47, of Baraboo, Wisconsin.
Rolling stopped at the scene, while Klave continued with the funeral procession.
Klave was subsequently stopped near the Rest Haven cemetery. She told authorities that she was upset that vehicles were not respecting the funeral procession, so she drove over the center line to try and move the oncoming traffic out of the way.
Klave was cited for driving on the wrong side of a two-way highway (a simple misdemeanor). The semi sustained minor damage estimated at under $100. Klave's Buick sustained damage to the driver's side estimated at roughly $2,000.