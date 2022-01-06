Siouxland Strange

The scheme began on Aug. 26, when, court documents say, Perez-Joaquin convinced the woman she and her children were the subject of an Iowa Department of Human Services investigation and tricked the mother into granting temporary custody of the kids to her. Perez-Joaquin then used a fake lawyer profile to dupe the mother into paying her $400 a month in child support to care for the children. The mother also gave Perez-Joaquin a child tax credit check she received and a monthly death benefit the children received from the loss of a parent.

During the four-month period, Perez-Joaquin accepted at least 16 cash payments and bank transfers totaling approximately $11,874 from the mother.