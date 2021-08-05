Siouxland Strange

Gee, that was slick

A Sioux City man and woman were arrested after stealing from the cash register of a pool hall in the presence of onlookers.

At around 12:19 a.m. July 29, 24-year-old Marc Anthony Queen and 27-year-old Cheyenne Lynea Schlotman, both of Sioux City, were at the Corner Pocket pool hall, 2425 Fifth St. A witness advised that when the bartender stepped outside, Queen reached over the bar toward the cash register, according to criminal complaints.

Schlotman, identified in a criminal complaint as Queen's boyfriend, acted as a lookout. The two then walked away.

The witness "advised the bartender that there was money laying on the floor," according to the complaints.

Queen and Schlotman, who were "identified by multiple witnesses," were located nearby. Queen was found with $950 cash, mostly in $10 and $20 bills, stuffed into his pants. Schlotman, meanwhile, was discovered with a partial bottle of Gabapentin, a drug normally used to control seizures or to treat certain nerve pains, that is sometimes taken recreationally. She admitted that she did not have a prescription for the pills.

Queen faces a charge of third-degree theft and was held in the Woodbury County jail on $2,000 bond. Schlotman faces charges of third-degree theft and possession of prescription drugs and was held in the Woodbury County jail on $2,000 bond.

