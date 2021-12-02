Siouxland Strange

Too much caffeine?

A Sioux City man was arrested the evening of Nov. 23 after he allegedly stole an energy drink and then exposed himself at a downtown hotel.

At around 4 p.m. Nov 23, Francisco Quezada Sierra, 28, of Sioux City, was at the Avid Hotel at 101 Court St. He took a Monster energy drink from the hotel, valued at $4, according to a criminal complaint.

Sierra then went behind the counter, pulled down his pants, and "began to 'spin' his penis" in front of two victims, according to the complaint. One of the victims was 16 years old.

He was arrested and faces two counts of indecent exposure and one count of fifth-degree theft. He was held in the Woodbury County jail on $5,000 bond.

The very long test drive

A Sioux City man was arrested on a felony theft charge Nov. 27 after he allegedly drove off in a vehicle that he was test driving in Leeds the previous night.

At around 9 p.m. Nov. 26, Sioux City Police officers took a report of a motor vehicle theft that had occurred in the 3700 block of Floyd Boulevard.

The victim told officers he had met with 38-year-old Joshua Max Krayenhagen of Sioux City to discuss a car the victim was selling and to take it for a test drive. While the victim was examining a faulty brake light, Krayenhagen sped off in the car, according to a criminal complaint.

The following morning, officers located the stolen vehicle in the 4600 block of Davis Street. During an interview, Krayenhagen admitted to abandoning the victim somewhere in Leeds, but claimed it was because the victim got aggressive with him, according to the complaint.

Krayenhagen was charged with second-degree theft, a class D felony, and held in the Woodbury County jail on $5,000 bond.

