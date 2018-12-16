About those mini-bar charges
A downtown Sioux City hotel worker made a pretty good salary via a credit card scheme he ran from the hotel's front desk.
Ethan Ehlers, 19, of Sioux City, was arrested Dec. 10 on charges of first-degree theft, conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony and unauthorized use of a credit card.
According to court documents, from May 14 to Sept. 8, Ehlers, who worked at the front desk of the Howard Johnson hotel, 707 Fourth St., fraudulently overcharged guests' credit cards. Once a guest's credit card had been charged, Ehlers would force a refund through the hotel's computer system onto his own personal credit card.
An investigation discovered that Ehlers charged and refunded $32,703, court documents said.
The investigation showed that Ehlers and his manager, who has not yet been arrested, came up with the scheme and agreed to split the profits. Ehlers admitted to the scheme and cooperated with investigators, court documents said.
Take my money but spare the dog!
A group of burglars in Sloan, Iowa, took more than an apartment resident's money -- they took his dog, too.
Authorities on Dec. 12 arrested five people in connection with an apartment break-in in Sloan. The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office charged Robert Steiner, 26, Nathopolis Williams, 32, and Jacob Petty, 29, all of Sioux City; Keely Hegge, 22, of South Sioux City; and Shallya Oertwig-Smith, 23, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, with second-degree burglary. Oertwig-Smith also was charged with possession of marijuana.
According to a complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, the five went to an apartment in the 200 block of Beal Street in Sloan at 9:19 p.m. Wednesday to get money from the occupant, who they believed had stolen money a day earlier from Oertwig-Smith.
One of the five kicked in the apartment door, and the occupant escaped out the window, leaving his infant child in the apartment, the complaint said.
According to the complaint, Steiner, Petty, Hegge and Oertig-Smith entered the apartment, and Steiner gave Petty money he found inside. Hegge, the complaint said, picked up the infant while inside the apartment and then put the child back. Williams watched as the others went into the apartment.
As they left the apartment, they took the occupant's dog, the complaint said.
A sheriff's deputy saw a vehicle matching the description of the one involved in the alleged burglary and stopped it as it was entering the northbound entrance ramp onto Interstate 29 at Sloan. During the stop, Oertig-Smith, who was driving, admitted she had a small amount of marijuana in her hoodie.