According to a Sioux City Police Department new release, school officials confronted the student, seizing the weapon. It was determined that the student had told a classmate he had a gun in his backpack. School officials immediately seized the backpack.
Police determined the gun was a BB gun and students had not been in danger.
While a BB gun is not classified as a firearm, it is still prohibited on school grounds per school district policy, Mayo said.
The student's name wasn't being released and the incident remains under investigation between the police department in coordination with the Sioux City Public Schools.
Dine and dash with a toy gun
A Storm Lake man was apprehended Jan. 13 after he left a restaurant without paying, fought with police officers and spit on them.
At around 11:32 a.m. Jan. 13, the Storm Lake Police Department was dispatched to a reported theft at the Regatta Grille at Kings Pointe Resort.
Upon arrival, police found that a patron had left without paying for $18 worth of food. Restaurant staff told officers they believed they saw a handgun stuck in the person’s belt.
Police identified the suspect as Trevor Namanny, age 28, of Storm Lake.
Namanny was also wanted by the Laurens, Iowa, Police Department in connection with a burglary with a firearm in Laurens.
At around 1:15 p.m., Storm Lake officers located Namanny at Puff’s on East Lakeshore Drive. While taking him into custody, he resisted and fought with officers and spit on them.
Once Namanny was subdued, officers found a toy gun stuck in the belt of his pants.
Nammany was taken to the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center, where he again caused a disturbance in the emergency room. Nammany was eventually admitted to the medical center for a mental health evaluation.
At around 6:45 p.m. Jan. 14, Namanny was released from the medical center and taken into custody. He was transported him to the Buena Vista County Jail, where he was charged with assault on a peace officer, public intoxication second offense (both serious misdemeanors), interference with official acts, fifth-degree theft and disorderly conduct (all simple misdemeanors).