Siouxland Strange

So very many pursuits
Sioux City streets turned into speedways March 13, when three high-speed chases took place in just under four hours.
The chases involved three different law enforcement agencies and resulted in the arrest of three drivers on numerous charges.
To top off the weekend, Sioux City police on March 14 chased down a man on foot who fled from officers attempting to serve him with arrest warrants.
Court documents gave accounts of the following incidents:
The excitement began at 7:14 p.m. March 13 when officers observed a Buick Lucerne driving with only its fog lights on in the 300 block of Judd Street. The driver sped away after officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop at West First Street and John Street. Officers followed until the driver pulled into a driveway in the 2000 block of West First Street and fled the vehicle.
After a short foot pursuit, officers apprehended Gabriel Garcia, 37, of Sioux City, who failed field sobriety tests and also had a metal pipe in his pants pocket. Officers searched his vehicle and found a kitchen knife in the driver's door pocket and 20 grams of marijuana on the passenger seat.
Garcia was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on charges of operating while intoxicated, eluding, possession of a controlled substance and driving while license revoked.
At 8:44 p.m., an Iowa State Patrol trooper attempted to stop a Honda Civic bearing license plates that did not match the car. When the trooper attempted to stop the driver on West First Street, the driver sped away and led authorities on a chase throughout the city's west side, running several stop signs and stop lights and reaching speeds of 90 mph. The trooper was able to stop the car at Military Road and Prescott Street, and the driver exited and fled on foot.
Mitchell Marsh, 30, of Sioux City, was apprehended in a nearby backyard. A small bag of methamphetamine and a pipe were found inside the car. Marsh was jailed on charges of operating while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance and numerous traffic violations.
At 11:42 p.m. a Woodbury County Sheriff's deputy observed the driver of a Mercedes-Benz GLK350 driving west at 55 mph and weaving in and out of traffic in the 600 block of West Third Street. The driver initially refused to stop, and a chase reaching speeds of 100 mph ensued before the driver pulled over.
When the driver exited the car, authorities could smell alcohol on her breath, her eyes were bloodshot and her speech was slurred. Two children, ages 4 and 1, were in the back seat and were not secured. An open glass with alcohol and a cold bottle of beer were found in the center console. The remainder of a six-pack of beer was on the floor in the back seat.
Elisha Dobbins, 33, of Sioux Falls, was booked into jail on charges of operating while intoxicated, eluding and two counts of child endangerment.
At 3:13 p.m. March 14, officers went to a house in the 3800 block of Third Avenue to serve Jesse Helt with several arrest warrants. When instructed to exit the house with his hands up, Helt fled. After a brief foot pursuit, Helt was apprehended but continued to fight with officers and tried to stick one of them with a taser probe. Helt also had a 5-inch knife in his boot and was in possession of 7 grams of meth.
Two officers received minor injuries.
Helt, 28, of Sioux City, was arrested on charges of second-offense possession of a controlled substance, carrying a dangerous weapon, interference with official acts and two counts of aggravated assault.