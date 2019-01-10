Not an Elizabeth Warren fan?
A Lakefield, Minnesota, man came all the way down to Storm Lake, Iowa just to get arrested at an Elizabeth Warren rally.
According to a press release from the Storm Lake Police Department, at around 1 p.m. Jan. 5, officers staged as security for the senator's rally observed 58-year-old Randal Thom, of Lakefield, "become very vocal" while Warren was greeting attendees.
Thom reportedly became aggressive and attempted to assault others in the crowd. Officers moved in and took Thom into custody. He was taken to the Buena Vista County Jail and charged with disorderly conduct, a simple misdemeanor. He was held on $300 bond.
Skateboard stickup
A Sioux City man used a skateboard as a weapon during an attempted robbery Jan. 3.
Marlee Chacon, 23, was arrested by the Sioux City Police Department on the charge of third-degree robbery. Court documents said Chacon attempted a robbery at West 19th and Geneva streets.
The victim told police Chacon approached him aggressively and told him to empty his pockets and hand over a backpack. When he refused, Chacon reportedly swung a skateboard and hit him in the arm, causing injury.
Chacon was held on bond in Woodbury County Jail.
Asleep at the wheel
A Sioux City man was arrested after officers found him passed out in the driver's seat of a running car, with methamphetamine and marijuana in his possession.
According to a criminal complaint, at around 8:14 a.m. Dec. 30, police found Scott Moore, 31, of Sioux City, passed out at the wheel of a Kia Sorrento at the 2500 block of Court Street. The driver's window of the car was partially down, and officers noticed a burnt marijuana odor coming from inside.
In the center console of the vehicle, officers found a plastic container containing another 23.3 grams of marijuana. A glass meth pipe was also found in the vehicle.
Field tests confirmed that the crystal substance found in two baggies was methamphetamine.
Moore was arrested on charges including possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held in the Woodbury County Jail on $15,000 bond.