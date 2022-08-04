Siouxland Strange

Repeat customer

A Sioux City man was arrested July 23 following a string of thefts from Menards that took place during June and July.

The first theft took place around 11:36 a.m. June 25, according to criminal complaint documents, when 47-year-old Santos Rodriguez, of Sioux City, removed cement block from a display at Menards, 5900 Gordon Drive, and headed directly to the returns counter where he received a "refund" of $21.51 on cement block that hadn't been paid for.

The following day, at around 9:53 a.m., Rodriguez returned to Menards and grabbed 11 Lakestone Patio blocks -- valued at $3.36 each -- and went again to the returns counter, this time receiving $36.96 for materials that hadn't been purchased.

At around 12:58 p.m. July 16, once again at Menards, Rodriguez selected a section of plank flooring. At the checkout, he could be seen on security camera footage saying something to the clerk, who did not scan the plank, but did scan other items. Rodriguez then walked out with the flooring material, according to a criminal complaint. The flooring was valued at $75.99.

On July 18, at around 6:02 p.m., Rodriguez walked out of Menards with a Mastercraft-brand door, valued at $292, according to a criminal complaint.

Finally, at around 11:48 a.m. July 23, Rodriguez was seen once again leaving Menards, this time with $61.58 worth of unpaid merchandise. This visit was observed on security camera footage and Rodriguez was identified by the store's loss prevention officers.

In addition to the thefts, each of his trips to Menards was considered trespassing, as he had been banned from the store more than two years ago.

Rodriguez was charged with five counts of fifth-degree theft and five counts of trespassing, first offense, and was held in the Woodbury County Jail on $4,500 bond. His bench trial is set for at 2 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Law Enforcement Center.