Plummer performed field sobriety tests but refused breath and urine tests, the complaint said. Officers located 599 grams of marijuana inside the Hummer.

Toaster abuse

You put bread in the toaster, you get toast. You put paper in the toaster, you get charged with a felony.

A Le Mars, Iowa, man was charged with setting a fire in an apartment complex April 16.

Patrick Van Noort, 25, was arrested April 16 on a charge of first-degree arson.

According to a complaint filed in Plymouth County District Court, Van Noort was charged with stuffing paper and bedding into a toaster appliance on the bedroom floor in an apartment at 310 12th St. SE.

Le Mars police and firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 9:37 p.m., when a woman called to report that her boyfriend had set her apartment on fire. The fire was extinguished, and firefighters determined the toaster had ignited it.