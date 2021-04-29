Siouxland Strange

The Hummer incident
This is what happens when you sell a massive, military-grade vehicle to civilians.
A Sioux City man is accused of ramming a Sioux City Police vehicle with his Hummer on April 21 in an attempt to avoid arrest.
Martin Plummer, 42, was held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $40,000 bond on charges of eluding, operating while intoxicated, driving while barred, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, failure to affix a drug tax stamp and several traffic violations.
According to a complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, police were dispatched to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., at about 2:09 a.m. April 21 for a report of a intoxicated driver who had left the casino's parking lot. Officers intercepted the white Hummer at West Fourth Street and Hamilton Boulevard, where the driver was stopped at a red light.
The driver drove through the red light, and officers stopped him, identifying him as Plummer, who, according to the complaint, had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes and admitted to drinking earlier in the night.
Plummer then rammed a squad car with the Hummer to elude officers and was apprehended after a pursuit that ended after he crashed his vehicle near West 17th and George streets, the complaint said.
Plummer performed field sobriety tests but refused breath and urine tests, the complaint said. Officers located 599 grams of marijuana inside the Hummer.
Toaster abuse
You put bread in the toaster, you get toast. You put paper in the toaster, you get charged with a felony.
A Le Mars, Iowa, man was charged with setting a fire in an apartment complex April 16.
Patrick Van Noort, 25, was arrested April 16 on a charge of first-degree arson.
According to a complaint filed in Plymouth County District Court, Van Noort was charged with stuffing paper and bedding into a toaster appliance on the bedroom floor in an apartment at 310 12th St. SE.
Le Mars police and firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 9:37 p.m., when a woman called to report that her boyfriend had set her apartment on fire. The fire was extinguished, and firefighters determined the toaster had ignited it.
Police spoke with the caller, who said Van Noort, who is her boyfriend, had come home intoxicated earlier in the evening. They had been arguing, the woman said, and she left the apartment. She told police that a friend called her to tell her that Van Noort was removing items from the apartment and had left. When the friend checked the apartment, she found heavy smoke coming from the bedroom.