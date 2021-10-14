Siouxland Strange

David Kempema, owner of the Sioux City advertising firm Canned Ads, faces one count of introduction into interstate commerce of misbranded drugs with intent to defraud. He had waived indictment and, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Sioux City, intended to plead guilty. An initial appearance, arraignment and plea hearing before Judge Kelly K.E. Mahoney is scheduled Oct. 26.

Kempema was convicted of a similar crime in 2011.