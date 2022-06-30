Siouxland Strange

"The defendant was recognized by the victim and he was subsequently located at his residence less than two blocks away from San's Mini Mart," the complaint states. "At the time he was detained by officers, he was wearing the black joggers with a white stripe. He was further identified by the distinctive tattoo on his left forearm."

When Castro was taken into custody, a cigarette lighter was found in his pocket, according to the complaint.

Barbed wire hit-and-run

The Sioux County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on an unknown driver wanted in a hit-and-run that damaged a barbed wire fence in rural Sioux County.

At around 8:21 a.m. June 17, the sheriff's department was called to investigate the crash, along Kingbird Avenue, about three miles north of Boyden, Iowa, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

Sometime during the overnight hours June 16 or June 17, a vehicle heading northbound on Kingbird Avenue entered the west ditch, drove through a barbed wire fence, exited by driving through the barbed wire fence again, and did not report the incident to authorities.

The cost of the damage was not noted in the press release. Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact the Sioux County Sheriff's Department.