The naughty maid of Sergeant Bluff
It's true what they say -- you really can't find good help these days.
A Sioux City maid was taken into custody March 7 after stealing a diamond ring from a residence she was hired to clean.
According to a criminal complaint, 28-year-old Nicole A. Becker of Sioux City was employed as a cleaning lady for Merry Maids, and on Feb. 22 cleaned a Sergeant Bluff residence. While she was in the home, she allegedly took a diamond ring, valued at more than $2,600, from a box in a dresser.
Becker was charged with second-degree theft, a felony, and was held in the Woodbury County Jail on $3,000 bond. A preliminary hearing in the case was set for March 18.
Two men, one woman, a pound of pot
Two's company, three's a crowd -- and when you throw a bunch of dope in there, the whole thing just becomes a big skunky mess.
Two men and a woman were arrested in Spencer, Iowa, on March 6 after authorities found more than a pound of marijuana and other marijuana-related items at a residence.
According to a press release from the Spencer Police Department, at around 6:30 p.m. March 6, Spencer Police officers and Clay County deputies executed a search warrant at 415 4th Ave. W #1 in Spencer. They found more than a pound of marijuana, nearly two dozen THC vape cartridges and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.
21-year-old Jose Ramirez and 18-year-old Kennedy Runkle, both of Spencer, were charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver (a class D felony), possession of THC (a serious misdemeanor), failure to affix a drug tax stamp (a class D felony) and possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor).
18-year-old Juan Perez of Spencer was charged with possession of THC (a serious misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor) and possession of marijuana second offense (an aggravated misdemeanor).
All three were taken to the Clay County Jail.