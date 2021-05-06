Siouxland Strange

During that time, the complaint said, Corio deposited or cashed 38 money orders from tenants into her own personal bank account. She is also accused of forging five money orders with a false payer's name and depositing them into her bank account. The theft totaled $17,421.

Anticlimactic car chase

A Sioux City police pursuit on Hamilton Boulevard ended when the driver, trying to make a daring getaway to the I-29 onramp, lost control and drove into the grass. Then she got charged with her third OWI.

At around 7:44 p.m. April 23, 31-year-old Vallene Bell of Sioux City was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu with fraudulent license plates southbound on Hamilton Boulevard, going about 47 MPH in a 35 MPH zone, according to a criminal complaint.

A Sioux City police officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but it continued south on Hamilton. Bell attempted to drive the car to the Interstate 29 onramp from Hamilton, but lost control, went over the curb and into the grass, where the car stopped.

Bell's driver's license was barred, with 11 withdrawals in effect, and had the odor of alcohol on her breath. She admitted to drinking before she got behind the wheel.

Her breathalyzer results came in at .106. She has two prior OWIs.

She faces charges including OWI (third), driving while barred, driving without insurance, speeding, failure to maintain control, fraudulent use of registration, operating without registration, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, driving without an ignition interlock and a parole violation.

Bell was held in the Woodbury County jail on $7,500 bond.