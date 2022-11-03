Siouxland Strange

The old smash-and-grab
This was certainly an inelegant way of going about a jewelry heist.
Two male subjects, wearing masks and brandishing sledgehammers, made their way into a Sioux City jewelry store and took off with an undisclosed amount of jewelry in a broad-daylight raid on Oct 29.
Sioux City Police say the suspects busted a glass jewelry case at Gunderson's Jewelers before leaving in a white pickup truck.
"No persons were hurt during the robbery," Sioux City Police said.
It's colossal, it's gigantic
For those in the know, 22 pounds is the equivalent of more than 2,800 eighths. A person could stuff a mattress with that much dope.
So put that in your pipe and smoke it.
Law enforcement officers last week seized more than $100,000 in marijuana and guns in a drug bust at a Gayville, South Dakota, home.
South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation agents, Yankton Police Department officers and Yankton County Sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant Oct. 28 at the house. It resulted in the seizure of 22 pounds of marijuana, 751 grams of concentrated marijuana wax, 95 Nerds Rope marijuana edible packages, Suboxone, a Ruger SR-556 rifle, a Glock 48 9mm pistol and $6,250 in cash.
The drugs have an estimated street value of more than $100,000.
Officers arrested David James Brown, who was charged in Yankton County with possession of marijuana, distribution of marijuana, violation of a drug-free zone, two counts of distribution of a controlled substance and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Cathedral knocked over
A man has been charged in a burglary that occurred at the Cathedral of the Epiphany Oct. 27.
Sioux City Police were dispatched to the 1011 Douglas St. church where a male suspect broke an exterior window -- using a handle torn from a door at the church to do so -- to gain entry, according to a criminal complaint.
Once inside, he broke into a cash box used for prayer candles.
Police discovered the suspect, Santos Valesco Harvey, 39, of Sioux City, about a block away from the church with $7.56 in his possession. He was charged with second-degree burglary.