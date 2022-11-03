Siouxland Strange

Officers arrested David James Brown, who was charged in Yankton County with possession of marijuana, distribution of marijuana, violation of a drug-free zone, two counts of distribution of a controlled substance and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Cathedral knocked over

A man has been charged in a burglary that occurred at the Cathedral of the Epiphany Oct. 27.

Sioux City Police were dispatched to the 1011 Douglas St. church where a male suspect broke an exterior window -- using a handle torn from a door at the church to do so -- to gain entry, according to a criminal complaint.

Once inside, he broke into a cash box used for prayer candles.