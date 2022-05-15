Siouxland Strange

Dispatcher foils vehicle theft

It's not often that a 911 dispatcher sees her own vehicle being broken into while she's at work, then steps out to handle the matter.

Two Sioux City men are facing motor vehicle burglary charges after a botched attempt to steal a wallet from a vehicle.

At around 4:36 a.m. May 12, an emergency dispatcher at The Security Institute, 4246 Stone Ave., saw two men inside her vehicle on security camera footage. The men were identified as 19-year-old Justin Darnyll Kitcheyan, listed as a transient of Sioux City, and 20-year-old Alexander Michael Hofer, of Sioux City.

The two were attempting to remove a wallet from the vehicle, according to a criminal complaint, when they were confronted by the dispatcher.

The two then left the area and were subsequently located and arrested. While being transported for identification at about 5:35 a.m., Kitcheyan "began kicking the rear passenger side door" of a police vehicle, causing an estimated $500 worth of damage to the door and resulting in an additional charge of criminal mischief.

Hofer, meanwhile, faces additional vehicle burglary charges associated with other vehicle break-ins that same night or early morning, which he admitted to, according to a criminal complaint.

Hofer and Kitcheyan were held in the Woodbury County Jail on $8,000 and $3,000 bond, respectively.

Car sale goes very sour

A Sioux City man was jailed after a dispute over a vehicle devolved into threats and damage to a storefront.

At around 11:37 a.m. May 14, 26-year-old Eric Rafael Sedano got into an argument with a person who had purchased a vehicle from him. Sedano "threatened to kill her and her family" while the victim was at work, according to criminal complaint documents.

Sedano attempted to damage the vehicle he had sold "and then turned his aggression to the business door," referring to a door of a retailer at 2520 Transit Ave., according to a complaint. He damaged the metal frame of the door, which was estimated to cost $3,500 to repair.

Officers found Sedano smelling "strongly of an alcoholic beverage," with glassy, bloodshot eyes and a staggering walk, according to the complaint. He refused a breathalyzer test.

Sedano, who was already the subject of an ongoing trial for an unrelated confrontation, threats and burglary incident back in March, was arrested on charges including harassment, criminal mischief and public intoxication, and held in the Woodbury County Jail on $23,500 bond.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0