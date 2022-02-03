Siouxland Strange

Kenneth Rader, 53, is charged in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia with four charges: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.

U.S. Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey on Jan. 27 reviewed the conditions of release for Kenneth Rader, reminding him that he is prohibited from possessing any controlled substances. Harvey scheduled a status hearing for April 5 in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia.

An FBI agent arrested Rader Jan. 20 on a warrant in Sioux City. Rader made his initial court appearance later that day in U.S. District Court in Sioux City, where Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Kelly Mahoney informed him of his charges and released him on a personal recognizance bond. Among Rader's conditions of release are that he may travel only to Washington, D.C., for court hearings or to meet with his attorney. He must first receive permission from the U.S. Probation Office or Pretrial Services to travel.