Siouxland Strange

Quite the performance
An Omaha woman was arrested after a June 4 incident near Grandview Park in which she gave police officers a phony driver's license and name, then took off and dragged a police officer behind her vehicle. Then she hit a telephone pole.
At around 5:54 p.m. June 4, Sioux City Police officers observed a 1995 Ford Explorer driving on the 2600 block of Douglas Street with no license plate and stopped the vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.
The driver, 31-year-old Alexandra Sparkle Sommers of Omaha, "gave officers someone else's drivers license and claimed it was her" and continued giving a false name to officers who questioned her repeatedly about it.
Sommers refused when officers asked her to step out of the vehicle and began driving away, which caused an officer to be injured by being dragged behind the vehicle.
A pursuit followed, ending when Sommers struck a telephone pole at 36th Street and Hamilton Boulevard. She was quickly apprehended.
A K-9 search of Sommers' vehicle located a bag containing 13 grams of methamphetamine in a backpack behind the driver's seat.
Sommers was held in the Woodbury County jail on $25,000 bond and is facing charges including possession with intent to deliver (meth), serious eluding, failure to affix a drug tax stamp, providing false ID and aggravated interference with official acts.
Crop circles
This wasn't the work of space aliens. It was done by some genius in an old pickup truck.
The Sioux County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on vandalism to a field in a rural section on the south end of the county. At around 5:20 p.m. June 2, the Sioux County Sheriff's Office investigated a report of vandalism to a farm field near the intersection of 490th Street and Highway 75, two miles south of Maurice, Iowa.
An investigation found that a black mid-1990s Chevrolet Silverado entered the field, drove around in circles and figure-8s, then left the area going westbound on 490th Street.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Sioux County Sheriff's Office.