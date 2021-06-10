Siouxland Strange

Quite the performance

An Omaha woman was arrested after a June 4 incident near Grandview Park in which she gave police officers a phony driver's license and name, then took off and dragged a police officer behind her vehicle. Then she hit a telephone pole.

At around 5:54 p.m. June 4, Sioux City Police officers observed a 1995 Ford Explorer driving on the 2600 block of Douglas Street with no license plate and stopped the vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.

The driver, 31-year-old Alexandra Sparkle Sommers of Omaha, "gave officers someone else's drivers license and claimed it was her" and continued giving a false name to officers who questioned her repeatedly about it.

Sommers refused when officers asked her to step out of the vehicle and began driving away, which caused an officer to be injured by being dragged behind the vehicle.

A pursuit followed, ending when Sommers struck a telephone pole at 36th Street and Hamilton Boulevard. She was quickly apprehended.

A K-9 search of Sommers' vehicle located a bag containing 13 grams of methamphetamine in a backpack behind the driver's seat.