Siouxland Strange

A not-so-peaceful night on the westside

A Sioux City man faces numerous felony and misdemeanor charges after an incident in the wee hours Dec. 9, when he allegedly pulled a handgun on two females outside a westside bar and pursued them as they fled, threatened to shoot them, then attempted to outrun Sioux City Police officers.

At around 1:38 a.m. Dec. 9, Luis Roberto Gomez, 37, of Sioux City, displayed a 9mm Sig Sauer handgun outside Uncle Dave's Bar, 1427 West Third St., and pointed it at two females "in a threatening manner," according to a criminal complaint.

Gomez called one of the females "a whore" and wanted her to go with him, according to the complaint. The victims ran east on West Third Street, then north, then east again in an alley. Gomez, meanwhile, got into a 2015 Honda Accord and followed them, demanding the victims give him $20 in cash that he'd previously lent out. At some point before officers arrived, another woman got in the car with Gomez.

A Sioux City Police patrol car pulled up in front of 1221 West Third St., and Gomez told the victims to be quiet and threatened to shoot them if they didn't shut up, according to the complaint.

A vehicle pursuit ensued, during which a handgun and a loaded magazine were thrown out of the car and later located by officers. Gomez was driving more than 25 miles an hour over the speed limit during the pursuit, coming to a stop only after officers deployed stop sticks, according to another complaint.

Upon his apprehension in the 1400 block of Hamilton Boulevard, officers noticed a strong odor of alcohol on Gomez's breath, and he admitted to having consuming alcohol and marijuana.

He maintained that he was not drunk, though admitted that he was high. Gomez refused to be tested for intoxication but showed signs of impairment. Officers located roughly four grams of marijuana on him and an open container of alcohol was found in the vehicle.

Gomez, listed in court documents as a five-time convicted felon prior to the events of Dec. 9, faces charges including two counts of assault while participating in a felony, two counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, eluding (involving injury, OWI, drugs or while participating in a felony), operating under the influence (second offense) and possession of marijuana (second offense.)

He was held in the Woodbury County jail on $100,000 bond.

His passenger, 21-year-old Tawny Freemont of Sioux City, admitted to tossing the pistol and loaded magazine out the car window after Gomez put them in her lap and told her to throw them out. She was arrested and charged with obstruction.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0