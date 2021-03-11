Siouxland Strange

Oops, these plates are for the wrong Pontiac

A Sioux City was arrested just after midnight March 3 after taking off on a police pursuit in a Pontiac with a bad transmission and license plates taken off another Pontiac. The whole thing was pretty wacky.

At around 11:47 p.m. March 2, 26-year-old Seann Mackey of Sioux City was driving a black 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix in reverse up a hill near the intersection of West Second and Helmer streets, according to a criminal complaint. The Pontiac had fraudulent license plates that actually belonged to a red 1998 Pontiac.

A passenger in the vehicle later advised that the car's transmission was out, thus apparently making it necessary to drive in the reverse gear.

When a Sioux City Police officer attempted to pull the car over, Mackey managed to shift the gears and took off "at a high rate of speed," according to the criminal complaint. The car headed east on West Second Street, then turned south on Ross Street, then turned east again on West First Street, and was heading at 50 or 55 miles per hour (in a 30 MPH zone) toward Hamilton Boulevard.

The pursuit concluded when the Pontiac's transmission finally failed, at which point it could only do 5 MPH.