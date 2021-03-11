Siouxland Strange

Oops, these plates are for the wrong Pontiac
A Sioux City was arrested just after midnight March 3 after taking off on a police pursuit in a Pontiac with a bad transmission and license plates taken off another Pontiac. The whole thing was pretty wacky.
At around 11:47 p.m. March 2, 26-year-old Seann Mackey of Sioux City was driving a black 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix in reverse up a hill near the intersection of West Second and Helmer streets, according to a criminal complaint. The Pontiac had fraudulent license plates that actually belonged to a red 1998 Pontiac.
A passenger in the vehicle later advised that the car's transmission was out, thus apparently making it necessary to drive in the reverse gear.
When a Sioux City Police officer attempted to pull the car over, Mackey managed to shift the gears and took off "at a high rate of speed," according to the criminal complaint. The car headed east on West Second Street, then turned south on Ross Street, then turned east again on West First Street, and was heading at 50 or 55 miles per hour (in a 30 MPH zone) toward Hamilton Boulevard.
The pursuit concluded when the Pontiac's transmission finally failed, at which point it could only do 5 MPH.
Officers found .64 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle, which had no insurance. Mackey has several previous convictions on drug charges and was driving with a license that has been suspended since December 2013.
Mackey faces charges including possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, and eluding involving drugs or while participating in a felony; he is expected to face additional charges including driving with a suspended license, driving without insurance and fraudulent use of registration. He was held in the Woodbury County Jail on $5,000 bond.
At least she had car insurance...
When you crash your car twice in the space of two or three months, the insurance company is bound to get tired of paying out claims.
A Remsen, Iowa, woman has been charged with attempting to defraud her insurance company when filing a claim for a car accident.
Stephanie Rink, 32, is charged in Plymouth County District Court with one count of insurance fraud -- presenting false information, a Class D felony. She was arrested Feb. 25.
According to a criminal complaint filed by the Iowa Insurance Fraud Bureau, Rink was involved in a single-car collision near Le Mars in June 2019 and in a second collision in August 2019 in Remsen. Rink received $2,503 from her insurance company for damages sustained in the first collision.
After the second collision, the complaint said, Rink provided false information to her insurance company indicating damage from the June collision had been repaired, when it had not, in order to obtain additional insurance benefits to which she would not have otherwise been entitled.