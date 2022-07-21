Siouxland Strange

Social media ignominy

A Sioux City man was arrested on numerous charges July 10 following a hit-and-run incident in the parking lot of the Singing Hills Walmart.

Videos of the subsequent screaming match made the rounds on social media.

Shortly before 3 p.m. July 10, Sioux City Police officers were dispatched to the Walmart, 3400 Singing Hills Blvd., where a disturbance had been reported. According to court documents, a yellow 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Ricky Floyd Allen, 41, of Sioux City had "backed up in an aggressive manner" from a parking spot in the Walmart lot and collided with a motorcycle with two people on it.

The Chevrolet then crashed into two other parked vehicles in the parking lot, damaging each of them. The vehicle then sped away from the scene, according to the complaint.

Bystander footage of the incident, which circulated widely on social media, showed a large, noisy commotion after the Chevrolet backed into the motorcycle and ran into the other vehicles. In the video, the motorcycle's driver can be seen berating the vehicle occupants and ordering them not to leave the scene, then apparently puncturing one of the vehicle's tires before it drove off. Other bystanders in the video appear to be shouting, calling the police and, in at least one case, brandishing a pistol.

Police determined that Allen had been seen leaving the Walmart immediately before the crash with another man, 28-year-old Hunter Davis VanWyk, of Sioux City, carrying a 24-pack of Bud Light beer, valued at $20.93.

A separate video of the encounter circulating on social media showed the moments before the crash, with a small crowd of people gathering around Allen and VanWyk as they got into the car, evidently trying to prevent the vehicle from leaving the parking lot. In this video, the motorcycle can be seen pulling up from behind the Chevrolet and momentarily revving its engine as the yellow coupe pulled out of its parking space.

The Chevrolet backed into the motorcycle, knocking its passenger to the ground and prompting the driver of the motorcycle to pursue on foot. With several people running alongside and grasping at the moving car, it veered into the other parked cars before eventually driving off, with its tire punctured by the motorcycle driver.

Roughly 10 minutes after the encounter in the parking lot, the Chevrolet was pulled over while travelling southbound on the Old Lakeport Road due to the flat tire, a cracked windshield and the fact that it matched the description of the vehicle involved in the incident at Walmart, according to a criminal complaint.

Allen, the driver, "immediately stepped out of the vehicle and was taken into custody due to a possible firearm being in the vehicle," according to a criminal complaint, while the others in the car were also removed. Allen exhibited signs of intoxication, and his driver's license had been suspended since mid-November.

The other occupants of the vehicle admitted to police that "Mr. Allen had been drinking throughout the day and immediately prior to the incident at Walmart," according to the criminal complaint. Allen began refusing to answer questions and avoided eye contact with police.

Due to a head injury, Allen was taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, where he was determined to be fit for confinement and of sound mind, according to the complaint. He refused several requests to be breathalyzed and at one point complained that his handcuffs were "too tight," then head-butted an office wall.

Allen faces charges including operating while intoxicated, driving with a suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident, fifth-degree theft, reckless driving and a windshield citation. VanWyk faces a fifth-degree theft charge.