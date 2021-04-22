Siouxland Strange

Tyndall was booked into jail on a $5,000 bond on a charge of escape from custody and a $10,000 bond for his other case, in which he is charged with second-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested in October after being found driving a stolen vehicle. He had posted bond in December and did not comply with terms of his release, prompting a judge to revoke his release and issue a warrant for his arrest.

Don't put the devil's lettuce in the mail

Somebody should've paid more attention to those faded old "no-drugs-in-the-mail" signs in the post office lobby. No one wants your ganja stinking up grandma's birthday card!

On April 12, the Storm Lake Police Department was called to Buena Vista University, 610 West Fourth St. in Storm Lake, for a report of a package containing "marijuana products" sent by mail from California to BVU, according to a press release from the Storm Lake Police Department.

At around noon the following day, Storm Lake Police made contact with 21-year-old Christopher Ramirez, of Lancaster, California, who was alleged to be the intended recipient of the package.

Ramirez was arrested and charged with a controlled substance violation, a class D felony. He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail and held on $5,000 bond.