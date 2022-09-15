Siouxland Strange

Conduct unbecoming an officer
The Sioux City Police Department last week arrested a man accused of impersonating a police officer.
According to a social media post from the department and subsequent criminal complaint documents, the evening of Sept. 6, Justin P. Dahlheimer, 27, of Sioux City, approached a man at Dale Street Park and identified himself as a "peace officer/bounty hunter."
Dahlheimer -- who has himself been arrested on numerous occasions in the course of the past decade on an array of charges -- told a man in the park he was under arrest in a sexual assault case and placed him in handcuffs for about 10 minutes.
At the time, Dahlheimer was "clad in a uniform similar to that of a police officer including a badge, taser, and outer vest," according to a criminal complaint. Dahlheimer proceeded to call the Woodbury County Communications Center to advise them he had a person in custody. He was advised to let the victim go.
Dahlheimer is facing charges of impersonating an officer and false imprisonment.
Air-soft guns and school don't mix
Sioux City elementary schools were temporarily in a lockout on Sept. 6 after students at North Middle were shot at by teenagers brandishing an airsoft gun.
The individuals involved in the shooting were a 16-year-old male and a 14-year old male, according to a Sioux City Police press release. The two were apprehended and taken to juvenile detention on multiple counts of assault.
At 1:15 p.m. Sept. 6 at North Middle School a class of sixth grade physical education students were walking back from the track when a car drove by, shooting what was believed to be an airsoft gun at the students, according to a Sioux City schools message to families at 2:57 p.m.
The police also found the two males had shot at another high school student and a delivery driver in the area of Glen Oaks and Indian Hills Boulevard.
The "gun" was identified as a "Splat-r-ball gun which is similar to an airsoft gun," according to the the police department.
Airsoft guns, as the name implies, use compressed gases or springs to shoot projectiles -- in a manner not unlike BB guns or paintball guns -- but rather than metal pellets or paintballs, they typically shoot plastic, BB-shaped projectiles. The plastic pellets are substantially less likely to cause physical harm than metallic BBs.
Not infrequently, however, airsoft guns (which have been popular among teenagers for a number of years) are designed to bear a close resemblance to actual firearms, at least superficially. Law enforcement agencies in the U.S. have on numerous occasions warned that it is difficult to discern between an airsoft gun and a real gun, particularly at a distance or in a situation where officers encounter a person brandishing one.