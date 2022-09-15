Siouxland Strange

At 1:15 p.m. Sept. 6 at North Middle School a class of sixth grade physical education students were walking back from the track when a car drove by, shooting what was believed to be an airsoft gun at the students, according to a Sioux City schools message to families at 2:57 p.m.

The police also found the two males had shot at another high school student and a delivery driver in the area of Glen Oaks and Indian Hills Boulevard.

The "gun" was identified as a "Splat-r-ball gun which is similar to an airsoft gun," according to the the police department.

Airsoft guns, as the name implies, use compressed gases or springs to shoot projectiles -- in a manner not unlike BB guns or paintball guns -- but rather than metal pellets or paintballs, they typically shoot plastic, BB-shaped projectiles. The plastic pellets are substantially less likely to cause physical harm than metallic BBs.

Not infrequently, however, airsoft guns (which have been popular among teenagers for a number of years) are designed to bear a close resemblance to actual firearms, at least superficially. Law enforcement agencies in the U.S. have on numerous occasions warned that it is difficult to discern between an airsoft gun and a real gun, particularly at a distance or in a situation where officers encounter a person brandishing one.