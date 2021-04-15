 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Siouxland Strange
0 comments

Siouxland Strange

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Twin crimes

In this case, their identical outfits might not be so cute. 

Twin brothers from Sioux City were arrested April 9 in connection with an armed robbery in Sioux Falls and a burglary of a Sioux City business in March. 

Eighteen-year-old Chase B. Van Hofwegen and 18-year-old Chance A. Van Hofwegen, both of Sioux City, were apprehended after authorities encountered Chase Van Hofwegen driving a stolen minivan. 

At around 12:10 p.m. April 9, a Woodbury County Sheriff's deputy located a stolen 2010 Chrysler Town & Country minivan in the 4300 block of Stone Avenue. 

The minivan was stolen in an armed robbery March 25 in Sioux Falls, by a man brandishing a handgun, according to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department. 

When the deputy approached the vehicle, Chase Van Hofwegen ran off. He was apprehended a short distance away. 

Sioux City Police detectives had been investigating the Van Hofwegen twins in connection with a March 29 burglary at Select Mart, 4103 Floyd Blvd. 

Police arrested Chance Van Hofwegen at a Highway 75 trailer court when they served a search warrant in connection with the Sioux Falls robbery and the Sioux City burglary. 

During the search of the Van Hofwegen residence detectives recovered $17,000 worth of stolen merchandise from Select Mart. 

Chase Van Hofwegen was charged with eluding, first-degree theft, second-degree theft and eluding a peace officer. 

Chance Van Hofwegen was charged with first- and second-degree theft. 

Both men were booked into the Woodbury County jail. Chase Van Hofwegen was held on $15,000 bond, while Chance Van Hofwegen was held on $10,000 bond. 

Weekender Siouxland Strange
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News