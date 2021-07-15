Siouxland Strange

Break-in at the Warming Shelter
It was an odd choice of venue for a burglary.
A Sioux City woman was arrested July 2 after breaking into the Warming Shelter on Nebraska Street and then returning a few hours later.
At around 6:30 p.m. July 2, 36-year-old Doua Mee Lor of Sioux City broke into the Warming Shelter, 916 Nebraska St., which was closed at the time, according to a criminal complaint.
Lor kicked in the door to the manager's office and took several sets of keys and ransacked the office. She also broke into another locked room where laptops and other equipment were held, then took a shower and stole a blanket and soaps, according to the complaint.
She left the scene, but returned at around 10:15 p.m., by which time officers had arrived at the shelter. The keys taken during the burglary were found on her. Lor was arrested and booked into the Woodbury County jail shortly thereafter.
Lor faces a charge of third-degree burglary and was held on $5,000 bond.
Stolen canoe
Even a canoe can't be left unattended anymore.
A Sioux City man was arrested July 5 after stealing a canoe from a Morningside residence and selling it.
At around 12:37 p.m. June 27, the Sioux City Police Department was called to the 3400 block of Transit Avenue for a report of a stolen canoe. An Old Town Sarnac-brand, 14-foot, red plastic composite canoe was taken from a yard. The canoe was valued at $699.99, according to a criminal complaint.
A Sioux City Police Office conducted multiple interviews and eventually located the canoe at 1017 17th St. in Sioux City. There, the father of the suspect told police that his son and another male brought the canoe over and subsequently sold it to a third party.
The suspect, 32-year-old Carl Stoddard of Sioux City, was arrested July 5. He resisted arrest in his home and resisted being escorted to the patrol vehicle after his arrest, according to the criminal complaint, and made threats to the officer.
Stoddard was booked into the Woodbury County jail and faces charges including fourth-degree theft, fifth-degree theft and interference with official acts. He was held on $2,000 bond.