Siouxland Strange

Break-in at the Warming Shelter

It was an odd choice of venue for a burglary.

A Sioux City woman was arrested July 2 after breaking into the Warming Shelter on Nebraska Street and then returning a few hours later.

At around 6:30 p.m. July 2, 36-year-old Doua Mee Lor of Sioux City broke into the Warming Shelter, 916 Nebraska St., which was closed at the time, according to a criminal complaint.

Lor kicked in the door to the manager's office and took several sets of keys and ransacked the office. She also broke into another locked room where laptops and other equipment were held, then took a shower and stole a blanket and soaps, according to the complaint.

She left the scene, but returned at around 10:15 p.m., by which time officers had arrived at the shelter. The keys taken during the burglary were found on her. Lor was arrested and booked into the Woodbury County jail shortly thereafter.

Lor faces a charge of third-degree burglary and was held on $5,000 bond.

Stolen canoe

Even a canoe can't be left unattended anymore.