Siouxland Strange

Car fire leads to OWI for teenager

A South Sioux City teenager faces an operating while intoxicated charge after a sheriff's deputy in Plymouth County noticed the teenager's vehicle was on fire.

On June 11, a Plymouth County Sheriff's deputy was traveling southbound on Highway 75 toward Merrill, Iowa, "when he noticed a vehicle traveling northbound on Hwy 75 to be on fire," according to a press release from the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office.

The vehicle stopped at the intersection of Highway 75 and Kern Drive, and the driver, a 16-year-old male from South Sioux City, was removed from the vehicle. The vehicle was soon fully engulfed in flames, and fire crews from Le Mars and Merrill were dispatched to help extinguish it.

The 16-year-old, who has not been identified, was found to be under the influence of alcohol. He faces a first-offense OWI charge and was released to a legal guardian.

'Take me to jail'

A Sioux City woman was charged with mischief after causing problems at a downtown construction area in the middle of the night.