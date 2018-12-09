Is there a doctor in the house?
A Sioux City man was able to walk himself into the hospital Dec. 7 after being shot.
A Sioux City Police Department release said they were contacted that a man, 23-year-old Brody Cobbs, walked into Mercy Medical Center-Sioux City just before 3 p.m. Cobbs was treated for a gunshot wound and was reportedly in stable condition.
The release said Cobbs reported an unknown man shot him after a confrontation, while he sat in a car in the area of West Second and Leonard streets.
A description of the suspect was not released, and officers are attempting to locate witnesses in the investigation. Anyone with information on the case should call the police department at 712-279-6440 or Crimestoppers at 258-TIPS.
Five-finger discounts at Wal-Mart
The Wal-Mart in Storm Lake fell victim to two separate shoplifting incidents on the afternoon of Dec. 6.
According to a press release from the Storm Lake Police Department, at around 1:02 p.m. Dec. 6, officers were dispatched to Wal-Mart in reference to a theft. There, they found a Wal-Mart patron, identified as 34-year-old Sandra Maria Lucero of Schaller, switched tags on merchandise to pay a lower price.
Officers arrested Lucero at the store and charged her with fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. She was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on $300 bond.
That same afternoon, less than two hours later, Storm Lake Police returned to the store for another shoplifter.
At around 2:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Wal-Mart for another theft. This time, officials said, 33-year-old Sean Curtiss Meloy of Early, Iowa, had attempted to take merchandise from the store without paying.
Meloy was also charged with fifth-degree theft and booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on $300 bond.
Let the record show, this lawyer was naughty
An Orange City lawyer has had his law license suspended because he had sex with a female client.
The Iowa Supreme Court on Dec. 7 ruled that Michael Jacobsma had violated rules of professional conduct and suspended his license for 30 days.
Jacobsma had self-reported the violation to the Iowa Supreme Court Attorney Disciplinary Board after being confronted by his law partners.
Jacobsma and the board filed a joint stipulation with the Iowa Supreme Court Grievance Commission in which he said he had represented the woman from May 2017 to Nov. 30, 2017, and on or about Oct. 1, 2017, he began a sexual relationship with her.
The commission and Jacobsma, who applied for district judge openings in 2016 and 2017, stipulated to a 30-day license suspension, the Supreme Court's ruling said.