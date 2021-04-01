Siouxland Strange

Not a great paint job
Spray-painting the hood of a stolen car doesn't really do much to camouflage it.
A Sioux City teen was arrested March 24 after he was found sleeping in a stolen vehicle that he had partially defaced.
At around 12:29 p.m. March 24, Sioux City Police Officers found a 17-year-old Sioux City resident sleeping inside a 2015 Honda Civic that was left running, parked in an alley behind the 1600 block of W Highland Avenue. The Honda was stolen four or five days earlier, according to criminal complaint documents.
When officers attempted to knock on the window to wake up the young man, he put the Honda in gear and attempted to drive away. He soon stopped when he was blocked by police cars.
He refused to leave the vehicle and had to be physically removed through the passenger-side door.
Officers found a 9mm handgun in his backpack, which he admitted to buying more than a week earlier for around $300. The gun's serial numbers had been filed off.
The Honda was originally white, but the young man had spray painted the car's hood black -- numerous cans of spray paint were found in the vehicle and the young man had paint on his hands. The license plates had been removed and replaced with paper car-dealer plates in an effort to conceal the vehicle from authorities.
While being searched and booked into the Woodbury County juvenile detention center at around 3 p.m., a small plastic bag with a "crystal rock like substance" fell from his the shorts he was wearing under his jeans. The bag tested positive for methamphetamine.
He faces charges including second-degree theft, a class D felony, carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor, and possession of methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor.