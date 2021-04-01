Siouxland Strange

Not a great paint job

Spray-painting the hood of a stolen car doesn't really do much to camouflage it.

A Sioux City teen was arrested March 24 after he was found sleeping in a stolen vehicle that he had partially defaced.

At around 12:29 p.m. March 24, Sioux City Police Officers found a 17-year-old Sioux City resident sleeping inside a 2015 Honda Civic that was left running, parked in an alley behind the 1600 block of W Highland Avenue. The Honda was stolen four or five days earlier, according to criminal complaint documents.

When officers attempted to knock on the window to wake up the young man, he put the Honda in gear and attempted to drive away. He soon stopped when he was blocked by police cars.

He refused to leave the vehicle and had to be physically removed through the passenger-side door.

Officers found a 9mm handgun in his backpack, which he admitted to buying more than a week earlier for around $300. The gun's serial numbers had been filed off.