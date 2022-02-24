Siouxland Strange

The cigarillo bandit
At little more than a dollar a throw, Swisher Sweets and White Owls are an odd thing for a grown man to steal. And yet.
A Sioux City man was arrested early Feb. 10 on suspicion of waiting in a convenience store bathroom until the store closed and then and stealing 30 packs of cigarillos.
Christian Luhr, 28, faces charges of second-degree burglary and fifth-degree theft after being taken into custody at about 3:30 a.m.
According to court documents, Luhr, who was listed as a transient, waited inside the bathroom of Kum & Go, 1005 Gordon Drive, until the store was closed to the public for cleaning. Luhr then exited the bathroom, took 18 packs of black Swisher Sweet cigarillos and 12 packs of White Owl strawberry cigarillos. An employee confronted Luhr, who ran from the store. Police located him shortly after with the stolen cigarillos, valued at $47.70, in his backpack.
In July 2019, Luhr was sentenced to five years in prison for second-degree theft for trying to cash stolen checks.
Mouse-burrito lawsuit
A customer who says he found a mouse in his burrito at Jim's Burgers has sued the Sioux City restaurant for negligence.
Steven Miller says he ordered a burrito at the Jim's Burgers location at 2500 Gordon Drive on Feb. 12, 2020. After starting to eat the burrito, he said he discovered a mouse inside.
According to the lawsuit, the restaurant failed to "safely maintain and sanitize the restaurant and follow food and safety standards." Miller said he has suffered damages that include past and future mental pain and suffering and past and future medical expenses and out-of-pocket expenses.
Miller is seeking a judgment in an amount to compensate him for the damages. The lawsuit, filed Feb. 9 in Woodbury County District Court, did not place a dollar amount on the damages.
A photo of the mouse on Miller's plate was posted on Facebook the day of the incident and quickly went viral, drawing comments from social media users across the country.
The restaurant voluntary closed for a day while the Siouxland District Health Department investigated the incident. Though health inspectors could not confirm with absolute certainty that the mouse had been in the burrito, restaurant owners voluntarily deep cleaned the kitchen, discarded potentially contaminated food and upgraded pest control efforts.
Jim's Burgers spokesman David Cruz released a statement at that time in which he said the incident was "bewildering" and employees were confused how it could have happened. Cruz said that after Miller reported the mouse, employees examined it and could not find any burn marks indicating it had been cooked or cut marks.