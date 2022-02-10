Siouxland Strange

Danny Beard, 66, was arrested Feb. 3 and booked into the Woodbury County Jail on one count of enticing away a minor, a Class D felony. His bond was set at $10,000.

According to a complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, the teen was familiar with Beard because he lived in the same apartment building as her grandmother. The girl said that Beard, who is called "Cowboy" because he dresses and looks like a cowboy, would call her "sweet thing," a name she did not care for.

The girl said that on the evening of Nov. 14, she was walking from Cook Park to her grandmother's apartment and Beard pulled into the apartment complex parking lot and asked her what she was doing out so late. The girl responded she was going inside. Beard then asked, "You want to come with me?" The girl believed Beard wanted to have sex with her and refused to go with him. Beard then said, "I'll give you 500 (dollars)."