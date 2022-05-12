Siouxland Strange

Ineffective gun disposal

At the moment when arrest is imminent and police are walking toward the door, throwing guns out the porch window is a strategy ill-suited to succeed.

A Sioux City man was arrested May 4 on numerous drug and firearm charges related to distribution of fentanyl, a highly potent opioid.

At around 2:30 p.m. May 4, "officers did a delivery of about what was supposed to be 1.5 pounds of fentanyl laced pills" to a residence in the 900 block of 20th Street, according to court documents. (The exact meaning of the phrase "officers did a delivery" was unclear in the court documents).

Officers then executed a search warrant on the residence and found 18-year-old Karom Robin Bol of Sioux City in possession of the "delivered items," along with a separate quantity of fentanyl. The fentanyl was in two bags, with an estimated 40 pills in each bag.

When officers approached, according to criminal complaint documents, Bol threw two handguns out a porch window. Multiple other handguns, a .223 caliber rifle and a shotgun were also located at the scene.

Bol was arrested and faces felony and misdemeanor charges including drug tax stamp violations, controlled substance violations and person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons.

He was held in the Woodbury County Jail on $15,000 bond. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for 9 a.m. May 16.

