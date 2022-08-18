Siouxland Strange

Give the van back!

A Homer, Nebraska, man was jailed after an agreement to borrow and return a van to its owner in 24 hours turned into him keeping the vehicle for 860-plus hours and demanding money to return it to its owner.

On July 3, Kasey R. Lashum, 28, of Homer, entered into a written agreement with an individual in Sioux City to borrow a 2013 Honda Odyssey for a period of 24 hours, according to a criminal complaint filed in Woodbury County. The van was not returned in 24 hours, and by July 6, the owner of the van reported that it had not been returned.

Between July 6 and Aug. 3, Lashum texted the owner of the van "numerous times demanding a cash payment for the return of the vehicle," according to the criminal complaint. The amounts he sought ranged from as low as $200 to as much as $2,500.

On Aug. 9, the Odyssey was pulled over and Lashum was found in the passenger seat.

Lashum was arrested and faces a charge of first-degree theft, a felony. He was held in the Woodbury County Jail on $7,500 bond. He also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest in Dakota County, Nebraska, stemming from a failure to appear in court there on July 6 for arraignment in an unrelated case.

Unpleasant road behavior, plus a gun

A Sioux City man was arrested Aug. 10 after brandishing a firearm during an Interstate 29 encounter with a semi-truck driver.

At around 5:02 p.m. Aug. 10, Tyler J. Kirkpatrick, 25, of Sioux City, was driving a 2000 Ford F-150 southbound on Interstate 29 just before the offramp at Singing Hills Boulevard, according to a criminal complaint. A semi-truck driver told authorities that Kirkpatrick "drove aggressively and cut him off prior to the exit" and, when the semi driver honked his horn, Kirkpatrick "responded with an offensive hand gesture," according to the complaint.

Moments later, Kirkpatrick "displayed the muzzle and barrel of his rifle out the window briefly" and, after pulling the gun back into the car, waved for the truck driver to pull over. The semi driver stopped at the Pilot gas station adjacent to I-29, while Kirkpatrick continued on to Walmart.

Kirkpatrick was arrested at Walmart. In an interview with authorities, he acknowledged the incident but claimed "he was only moving his rifle out of the way." Dashboard-camera video of the incident, which was reviewed by an officer, supported the aforementioned account of what transpired.

Kirkpatrick faces a charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and was held in the Woodbury County Jail on $15,000 bond.