Siouxland Strange

Ear biter gets 10 more years
If he changes his ways, he could be freed before his 116th birthday.
Already sentenced to 60 years in prison for breaking into a home and killing the owner, Gary Dains Jr. received another 10 years on May 6 for biting a fellow jail inmate while awaiting trial.
District Judge Duane Hoffmeyer tacked on the extra prison time for Dains, who pleaded guilty last month to willful injury causing serious injury, increasing his total prison sentence to 70 years.
Dains was sentenced April 26 in Woodbury County District Court to 60 years in prison after a jury in March found him guilty of voluntary manslaughter, commission of a specified unlawful activity, second-degree theft and first-degree burglary for the July 16, 2019, beating death of Paul Smith, who had caught Dains breaking into his Sioux City home for a second time.
Dains, 46, of Carroll, Iowa, had been charged with first-degree murder, but jurors found him guilty of the lesser charge, sparing him from a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.
Incarcerated in the Woodbury County Jail since July 17, 2019, Dains got into an argument with another inmate during an Oct. 7 card game. After the inmate left and went to his cell, Dains followed him there, pushed him into the wall and attempted to gouge his right eye out. Dains then bit the man's right ear, leaving teeth marks and ripping the ear lobe. The inmate had to be transported to the hospital for treatment.