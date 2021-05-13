Siouxland Strange

Incarcerated in the Woodbury County Jail since July 17, 2019, Dains got into an argument with another inmate during an Oct. 7 card game. After the inmate left and went to his cell, Dains followed him there, pushed him into the wall and attempted to gouge his right eye out. Dains then bit the man's right ear, leaving teeth marks and ripping the ear lobe. The inmate had to be transported to the hospital for treatment.