Siouxland Strange

Police checking the bank records found that the money had been spent.

Wilshire Gerdes told the victim he had sold the business to another man. That man turned out to be a transient who told police that he was given $50 to sign a contract transferring the business to him, the complaint said.

Not a merry Christmas

A Sioux Falls man was arrested in Sioux City Dec. 25 after an altercation with a police officer in the home of a relative who wanted him to go away.

32-year-old Johnny Williams of Sioux Falls was at a family member's home on 22nd Street Christmas night. The homeowner wanted him out, but he refused to leave, according to a criminal complaint.

Sioux City Police officers ordered Williams out, but again he refused and tried to attack the homeowner. He then grabbed a police officer around the "upper body/neck area," according to the complaint, and assaulted the officer. He was told to put his hands behind his back, but he refused.

Once Williams was taken down, he reached and grabbed the officer's gun and refused to relinquish it before he was eventually brought under control. He reportedly had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, difficulty keeping his balance and an "overwhelming odor of marijuana emitting from his person," according to the complaint.

Williams was held in the Woodbury County Jail on $5,000 bond. He faces charges including disarming a peace officer, interference with official acts, trespassing and failure to obey a peace officer.