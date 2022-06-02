Siouxland Strange

The bartender

A Sioux City man was arrested the evening of May 15 after letting himself into an upscale downtown bar that wasn't open and making drinks for himself.

At around 6:43 p.m. May 15, Sioux City Police officers were called to the Warrior Hotel, 525 Sixth St. The caller reported that about a half an hour earlier, a man had gone into the Crown Bar "and made a mess and made some drinks for himself," according to a criminal complaint. The bar was not open at the time and was roped off.

Officers had encountered the suspect, Naushkoniwaheeg A. Hamilton, 24, listed as a transient of Sioux City, very shortly after the episode at the bar, but were at the time unaware of what had just occurred at the Warrior, and he did not wish to speak with them. Hamilton was seen "carrying a black trash bag full of unknown items," according to the criminal complaint.

Hamilton was subsequently found in a parking lot at the intersection of Tri-View Avenue and Pearl Street. Several bottles of alcohol were sitting on the trunk of a car in the parking lot when officers arrived, and hotel employees subsequently identified the bottles as property of the hotel.

Hamilton was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary, a class D felony. The charge was later amended to first-degree trespassing, a simple misdemeanor, due to a legal interpretation suggesting the bar might not be considered an "occupied structure," a requirement under Iowa law for a burglary charge. He pleaded guilty to the trespassing charge on May 24 and was fined $260.

Rock throwing rampage

A Sioux City man was arrested May 29 after throwing rocks at parked vehicles and breaking their windshields.

At around 10:03 a.m. May 29, Damian A. Patino, 60, of Sioux City, drove into an alley behind the 800 block of 15th Street, got out of his vehicle "and threw rocks at 3 separate vehicles," according to a criminal complaint.

The windshield of a 2003 GMC Savana was broken, and the damage estimated at $500; another rock went through the back windshield of a 2017 Dodge coupe, causing about $750 worth of damage; and the windshield of a Ford F250 pickup truck was broken, causing about $500 worth of damage.

Patino was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal mischief, an aggravated misdemeanor, and held in the Woodbury County Jail on $2,000 bond.

