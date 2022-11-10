Siouxland Strange

Driver topples utility pole

A Sioux City man was arrested after he drove his pickup into a power pole in Plymouth County, knocking it over.

At around 4:19 a.m. Nov. 1, Plymouth County Dispatch was alerted to a downed power line near the intersection of Pioneer Avenue and County Road C70 near Kingsley, according to a press release from the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office and a criminal complaint document. It was soon determined that a vehicle had struck and knocked down a power pole.

Nineteen-year-old Joseph Alin Brummond of Sioux City was found "standing near the area of the power pole," according to the criminal complaint, and admitted to driving and going into the ditch, though a vehicle was not immediately located.

The Kingsley Fire Department subsequently found the vehicle involved in the collision, a 1995 Ford F-250 pickup truck.

While speaking with Brummond, a Plymouth County Sheriff's Deputy detected a "strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from the defendant's person," according to the criminal complaint, and he was reportedly unsteady while standing.

A blood-alcohol breath-test on Brummond came back at 0.131, according to the criminal complaint.

Brummond was charged with operating while intoxicated, first offense. He was also subject to a Plymouth County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of minor armed with dangerous weapon - concealed on person. That case resulted from an incident earlier this year when he fired a pistol into the air during an argument in Akron, Iowa.

He was booked into the Plymouth County Jail and held on bond, according to the press release.