Siouxland Strange

Jessica McHugh says in her suit that Goosmann Law Firm's "exaggerated" claims about its attorneys' health care law experience on its website led her to choose them to represent her in her medical malpractice lawsuit against former Sioux City plastic surgeon Adam Smith. McHugh's lawsuit also says Goosmann attorneys Joel Carney and William Hale breached their duties of "skill, prudence and diligence that lawyers of ordinary skill and capacity commonly possess" by filing an affidavit more than four months past the date it was due.

District Judge Patrick Tott cited the missed deadline in his 2020 ruling dismissing the lawsuit, a decision later upheld by the Iowa Court of Appeals.