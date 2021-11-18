Siouxland Strange

Trostheim is accused of stealing more than 50 items valued at $3,429 from Target, 5775 Sunnybrook Drive, on four trips during a seven-day period in May.

Police executing a search warrant on her home recovered many of the items stolen from Target. They also found $5,000-$8,000 worth of merchandise with tags and security codes from Walmart, JCPenney and Kohl's.

Trostheim was charged in Woodbury County in December with driving while license barred and driving while license revoked and in May with possession of methamphetamine. After bonding out of jail after both arrests, new arrest warrants were issued in September after she missed hearings in both of those cases.

Prosecutors later learned that she was in jail at that time in Dakota County, where she was charged in July with possession of methamphetamine and giving a fake name to police during her arrest. She's scheduled to stand trial in December on those charges.