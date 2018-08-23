He didn't stop at No. 1
LE MARS, Iowa -- A Le Mars man kept a steady stream of charges coming earlier this month, as he was caught urinating in public on two separate occasions while intoxicated.
Kaykay K. Sonis, 26, faces public intoxication charges in relation to the two incidents, which occurred Aug. 3 and Aug. 7.
Court documents say the first arrest came Aug. 3 after officers received a complaint around 4:10 p.m. of a male subject urinating in a private parking lot. Authorities found Sonis crossing the street in the 100 block of Central Avenue North.
Documents say Sonis was "swaying as he was walking" and did not know what town he was in or his address. His blood alcohol level tested .159.
Then, around 9:20 p.m. Aug. 7, court documents say law enforcement on patrol noticed Sonis unzipping his pants while standing on a public sidewalk "in plain view of traffic" and attempting to urinate on the side of Lally's Eastside Restaurant, 125 Plymouth St. NE.
Documents say Solis admitted to drinking two or three tall beers, and a breath test showed his blood alcohol content was .131.
Clocking out and getting clocked
LE MARS, Iowa -- Road work and distracted driving are not a good combination.
A woman who was using her phone to clock out of work ended up rear-ending another vehicle on the highway as they were slowing down behind a crew re-painting lines.
The incident occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. July 24 on Highway 75 in Plymouth County, according to a crash report from the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office.
An Iowa Department of Transportation paint crew was operating on northbound Highway 75, causing traffic to slow down and merge to the right lane behind the crew.
According to the report, Jessica Gonzalez, 27, of Le Mars, Iowa, was driving a 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe and looked down to unlock her phone and clock out of work. When she looked back up, she ran into the back of a 2013 Ford Edge driven by 19-year-old Gerardo Nava Vazquez, of Sioux City.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts and were transported to local hospitals with complaint of possible injury.