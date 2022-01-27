Siouxland Strange

Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Kelly Mahoney on Jan. 18 ordered that Scott Pride, 68, of Tucson, Arizona, remain detained. He faces a charge of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

A Woodbury County Sheriff's deputy stopped Pride for speeding at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 16 about a mile east of Sioux City on U.S. Highway 20.

According to a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Sioux City, a Sioux City Police Department K9 unit was summoned, and the dog alerted officers to the presence of a controlled substance inside the Lexus that Pride was driving.

Officers conducted a probable cause search on the car and found five heat-sealed packages concealed inside the back seat cushion. A field test on the white, powdery substance inside the bricks was positive for cocaine. Officers also seized $1,000 in cash, a cellphone, iPad tablet and other documents as evidence.

Pride was detained, and during an interview at the Sioux City Police Department, he refused to talk about the items found in his car and asked for an attorney. The interview was terminated, and Pride was arrested.