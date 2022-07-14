Siouxland Strange

A statement from the Sac County Sheriff's Office said that deputies interviewed Laber, whose job is to maintain both sites. Laber first told deputies that someone had shut off the breakers that control the electricity the night before, causing the hogs' deaths. It was determined after a veterinarian inspection that the hogs had been dead for at least a week, according to the statement. Laber later told deputies that she knew the hogs had been dead for a week but did not know what to do. The hogs were in different stages of decomposition. They had no access to feed or water.

The hogs were owned by Corey AGR Inc., of Lytton, Iowa. The estimated loss is more than $150,000, according to the statement.