Siouxland Strange

Simply indecent

Nice ladies don't do that in front of officers.

A Sioux Falls, S.D., woman was arrested Jan. 13 after she caused a disturbance while intoxicated at a Sioux City residence, then urinated in public in view of police officers.

At around 10:01 p.m., Sioux City Police officers were called to a duplex at the 200 block of West Third Street, where a complainant reported that 31-year-old Kelli Ann Morris, listed in court documents as a Sioux Falls resident, was "intoxicated and causing problems with the tenants at the residence."

Morris was on the front porch of the residence when officers arrived. She had red watery eyes, slurred speech, difficulty maintaining her balance and an odor of alcohol, according to a criminal complaint. She admitted she'd been consuming alcohol and gave a breathalyzer reading of .178.

Morris told officers she needed to urinate "and was advised by officers that she could not urinate outside in public," according to the complaint.

"The defendant went to the side of the residence and urinated in front of officers," the complaint said.

Morris was arrested and charged with public intoxication disorderly conduct, and was held in the Woodbury County Jail. She later pleaded guilty to the public intoxication charge and was sentenced to one day in jail. The jail term was suspended.

Grand theft fail

A Sioux City man was arrested Jan. 13 after he was foiled in an attempt to burglarize and/or steal a woman's car at the Dollar Tree on Hamilton Boulevard.

At around 2:36 p.m., 29-year-old Roba Bulbula Abdalla was in the parking lot of Dollar Tree, 1452 Hamilton Blvd. A woman drove into the parking lot and got out to go into the store.

As she was walking toward the door she attempted to lock her car with a fob, but noticed Abdalla was sitting in the driver's seat. She went back and ordered him out, but initially he refused and tried unsuccessfully to grab her keys, according to a criminal complaint.

He then pushed her aside and ran away.

Abdalla was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary (motor vehicle) and held in the Woodbury County Jail on $2,000 bond.

