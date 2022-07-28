Siouxland Strange

Smith was arrested July 21 on charges of second-degree theft and third-degree burglary. Both charges have an added habitual offender enhancement because of his past felony convictions. The enhancement increases the prison sentences of both charges to 15 years.

Smith pleaded guilty in February to four drug charges from three separate cases and is currently serving a 15-year prison sentence. He had been arrested on a misdemeanor charge in the first case in April 2021 and was released from jail without bond prior to the alleged break-in and theft. His arrests in the other two cases occurred after the break-in.