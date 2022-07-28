 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Siouxland Strange

Blood is thicker (and more incriminating) than water

Cue the "Dragnet" theme song. 

Blood drops left on a broken window have led to the arrest of a man suspected of breaking into a Sioux City garage in 2021.

Darnell Smith, 25, of Sioux City, is accused of breaking a window and entering a detached garage in the 1100 block of South Linn Street on June 4, 2021. He is suspected of stealing tools, battery chargers and lawn care equipment.

According to court documents, Smith cut himself on the window's broken glass, and blood drops were left on the windowsill. Samples of the blood were collected from the scene, and a DNA analysis matched the blood to Smith's DNA profile on file from previous convictions.

Smith was arrested July 21 on charges of second-degree theft and third-degree burglary. Both charges have an added habitual offender enhancement because of his past felony convictions. The enhancement increases the prison sentences of both charges to 15 years.

Smith pleaded guilty in February to four drug charges from three separate cases and is currently serving a 15-year prison sentence. He had been arrested on a misdemeanor charge in the first case in April 2021 and was released from jail without bond prior to the alleged break-in and theft. His arrests in the other two cases occurred after the break-in.

Car-versus-mower crash
 
A Remsen, Iowa man was injured after a car rear-ended the mower he was driving on the highway in rural Plymouth County. 
 
At around 11:33 a.m. July 21, the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office was called to a car-versus-mower crash that had taken place about one mile east of Highway 140 on County Road C38. 
 
A 2006 Toyota Corolla driven by Jamie Carpenter, 25, of Cherokee, Iowa, was heading westbound on County Road C38 when it rear-ended a Grasshopper mower operated by Dean Mohning, 74, of Remsen, according to a Plymouth County Sheriff's Office press release. 
 
Mohning was taken by Remsen Ambulance to the hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries. 
Weekender Siouxland Strange
