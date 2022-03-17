Siouxland Strange

There's copper in them thar walls
After a year of elevated copper prices, it's no surprise that some people have begun to heed the siren song of the plumbing and wiring in other peoples' houses.
Sac County authorities this month arrested a woman suspected of committing a string of burglaries and causing $70,000 in damage when removing copper wiring and pipes from one of the homes.
The Sac County Sheriff's Office, with assistance from the Lake View and Sac City police departments, served a search warrant March 4 on a home in the 100 block of North Lake Street in Lake View, where they located items that had been reported stolen in at least three separate burglaries from homes in rural Sac County.
Officers arrested Kennedie Ford, 26, of Lake City, Iowa, at the home and booked her into the Sac County Jail on charges of ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree theft, second-degree theft, fifth-degree theft and three counts of third-degree burglary. She was held on $55,300 bond.
According to court documents, the burglaries took place during a three-month period beginning Dec. 1 in rural Carnarvon and Lake View. An estimated $8,000 in property, including numerous household items, a bicycle and trailer and frozen meat known to have been stolen in addition to the damage done to the house from which copper was stolen.
Among the other items stolen during the various break-ins were a Kirby vacuum cleaner, a Shop-Vac, a 60-piece silverware set, a battery charger, a Veterans' Honor Quilt and "25 one-pound individually wrapped hamburger packages," according to criminal complaint documents filed in the case.
Criminal complaint documents indicate that Ford gained access to some of the residences by breaking windows.
In addition to some of the stolen property, drug paraphernalia also was found when officers searched the Lake View house.