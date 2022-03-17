Siouxland Strange

According to court documents, the burglaries took place during a three-month period beginning Dec. 1 in rural Carnarvon and Lake View. An estimated $8,000 in property, including numerous household items, a bicycle and trailer and frozen meat known to have been stolen in addition to the damage done to the house from which copper was stolen.

Among the other items stolen during the various break-ins were a Kirby vacuum cleaner, a Shop-Vac, a 60-piece silverware set, a battery charger, a Veterans' Honor Quilt and "25 one-pound individually wrapped hamburger packages," according to criminal complaint documents filed in the case.

Criminal complaint documents indicate that Ford gained access to some of the residences by breaking windows.

In addition to some of the stolen property, drug paraphernalia also was found when officers searched the Lake View house.