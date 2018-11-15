Try 1 month for 99¢

He's 80 and he's very angry

A northwest Iowa octogenarian was cited by police Nov. 8 after causing a disruption at Wal-Mart in Storm Lake. 

According to a press release from the Storm Lake Police Department, at 9:56 a.m. Nov. 8, officers were dispatched to the Storm Lake Wal-Mart, 1831 Lake Ave N, where a patron was being disruptive. 

Wal-Mart staff told officers that a customer, 80-year-old Adolph Craig of Newell, Iowa, had caused a disturbance in the store, yelling at multiple staff members while returning a product. 

That afternoon, officers met with Craig and cited him with disorderly conduct, a simple misdemeanor. He was processed an released pending a court date. 

No word yet on why Craig was so upset. 

Mean teen gets tased

Officers used a taser to take down an unruly 18-year-old suspect in George, Iowa. 

At around 12:27 p.m. Nov. 2, Lyon County Sheriff's deputies were called to George, where three males were throwing rocks and pumpkins at cars, according to a press release from the Lyon County Sheriff's Office. 

Deputies found the suspects at 219 E. Iowa Ave. in a garage. During the encounter, a deputy was assaulted with fists and a chair, before using a Taser to subdue one of the subjects and take him into custody. 

Four Lewi, 18, was arrested and charged with possession of alcohol under 21, a simple misdemeanor; interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor; and assault on a police officer, a serious misdemeanor. Lewi was taken to Sanford Rock Rapids by a Lyon County deputy to remove the Taser barb. 

