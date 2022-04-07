Siouxland Strange

Stealing, loitering, spitting

A Sioux City woman was jailed on various charges after she was in a downtown Sioux City building and subsequently spit in the face of a police officer.

At around 1:30 a.m. March 30, Allison Carlene Riley, 29, listed in criminal complaint documents as a transient of Sioux City, gained entry to the unoccupied Sioux City Hotel & Conference Center property (formerly the Howard Johnson hotel, soon to be a senior living facility called Amera Gardens) at the corner of Fourth and Jackson streets.

Once inside the former hotel, which is currently undergoing renovations, Riley located an office and, according to a criminal complaint, took a brand-new laptop and a laser-level, each valued at around $600. The computer was later taken to a local pawn shop, where Riley received $50 for it, the complaint said.

At around 6:30 a.m. March 31, Riley was found loitering in a stairwell at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, 801 Fifth St., and refused to leave after being ordered to do so by MercyOne security. She had already been banned from the property by security, but had continued to return to MercyOne on a daily basis for two weeks, according to a separate criminal complaint. Each day she was removed by security and told not to come back.

About an hour later, Riley was arrested on an outstanding warrant; during the encounter she threatened to assault Sioux City Police officers. Then she spit in the face of one of the officers.

She faces charges including third-degree attempted burglary; third-degree theft; assault on persons in certain occupations; trespass, first offense; and an unrelated drug paraphernalia charge from earlier in the year.

Riley was held in the Woodbury County Jail on $5,000 bond.

