A busload of laundry
A Sioux City school bus driver made headlines Jan. 9 after he drove a bus into a Floyd Boulevard laundromat.
No children were on the bus when it struck the south side of the building at 2763 Floyd Blvd. shortly after 2 p.m. Police said no one was inside the building when the bus crashed into it.
The bus driver, James Fields, 62, was not hurt but was taken to a hospital for tests. The laundromat itself, surprisingly, sustained relatively minor injuries -- the owner said no pipes or machines were damaged.
Still, repairs to the front of the building are estimated to cost between $20,000 and $25,000.
Sioux City police Lt. Chris Groves said Fields was northbound on Floyd Boulevard when the bus crossed the southbound lanes, hopped the curb and drove up an embankment before it struck the building, which is on the west side of Floyd Boulevard.
Fields was charged with use of an electronic device while driving and failure to maintain control.
Expensive meat crash
A truckload of meat wound up on its side in a Sioux County ditch Jan. 10, with losses estimated at $140,000.
According to a press release from the Sioux County Sheriff's Office, at around 7:23 p.m., authorities were called to investigate a semi crash along Highway 60. Russell Shehorn, 61, of West Point, Nebraska, was driving a 2017 Kenworth semi pulling a refrigerated trailer loaded with meat northbound on Highway 60 when he lost control and entered the west ditch.
The truck and trailer came to rest on its side.
Shehorn was transported by Hospers Ambulance to the Orange City Hospital for treatment of minor injuries sustained in the crash. The cargo, truck and trailer sustained an estimated $140,000 worth of damage.
Shehorn was cited for failing to maintain control of a motor vehicle.