Siouxland Strange

Flasher arrested
Almost three months after it happened, a Sioux City man was in connection with an incident in which he allegedly exposed himself while on a porch.
Steven S. Demey, 49, of Sioux City, was arrested July 23 on a charge of harassment and booked into the Woodbury County jail on $750 bond.
According to a criminal complaint and affidavit filed July 22, around April 25, Demey was on his front porch "when he dropped his pants" and exposed himself to a victim and her children, who were in front of a nearby residence. The victim found the incident alarming.
A warrant for Demey's arrest was issued and served July 23.
It all began with the tinted windows
A Sioux City man is facing multiple misdemeanor and felony charges after he allegedly assaulted a state trooper during a traffic stop and search of his vehicle, which yielded controlled substances and a loaded pistol stolen two years ago.
At around 10:58 p.m. July 20, officers stopped a red 2010 Buick LaCrosse for a tinted window violation in the 900 block of West Seventh Street, according to a criminal complaint. A window tint meter used on the driver's front side window showed that only 29 percent of light could pass through the dark tint.
During the stop, officers noticed a clear plastic bag containing a "green leafy substance" that was left "in plain view." While officers were conducting a search of the vehicle, the driver, 24-year-old Lasharbe M. Hardy of Sioux City, fled on foot.
When an Iowa State Patrol officer caught up with him, Hardy "swung his hand at the trooper's head," according to the complaint. It was unclear whether the trooper suffered any injuries.
During the search of the Buick, officers located a loaded Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun under the driver's seat. The gun had been reported stolen in Sioux City in 2019.
Officers also located two blue bags "that appeared to contain THC edibles" under the driver's seat. In the trunk, officers found another bag containing a larger amount of "green leafy substance," plus a digital scale, according to the complaint.
Hardy was arrested and faces charges including possession of a firearm by a felon, trafficking in stolen weapons (first offense), assault on an officer, interference with official acts, possession of marijuana (third or subsequent offense) and vision impairment by dark or tinted windows. He was held in the Woodbury County jail on $15,000 bond.