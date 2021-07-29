Siouxland Strange

Flasher arrested

Almost three months after it happened, a Sioux City man was in connection with an incident in which he allegedly exposed himself while on a porch.

Steven S. Demey, 49, of Sioux City, was arrested July 23 on a charge of harassment and booked into the Woodbury County jail on $750 bond.

According to a criminal complaint and affidavit filed July 22, around April 25, Demey was on his front porch "when he dropped his pants" and exposed himself to a victim and her children, who were in front of a nearby residence. The victim found the incident alarming.

A warrant for Demey's arrest was issued and served July 23.

It all began with the tinted windows

A Sioux City man is facing multiple misdemeanor and felony charges after he allegedly assaulted a state trooper during a traffic stop and search of his vehicle, which yielded controlled substances and a loaded pistol stolen two years ago.