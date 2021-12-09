Siouxland Strange

Abysmal courtroom behavior
Before he was sentenced to 54 years in prison on Dec. 3, a Sioux City man, his mother and a victim traded accusations of death threats in the courtroom, disrupting the hearing and prompting the judge to threaten to remove him and others from the room.
Jayme Powell, 40, of Sioux City, was found guilty by a Monona County jury in October of two counts each of attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.
The convictions stemmed from an incident that occurred two days after Christmas last year in which Powell tried to kill his friend and the friend's girlfriend -- by running over the friend on Interstate 29 and shooting at the woman while she was driving with a baby in the vehicle.
"I want you to feel the pain of having someone you love die," Polak said.
Powell shot back, telling Sailer that Polak was threatening his mother, who was present in the courtroom and began to speak out when Sailer halted everyone. Visibly perturbed with everyone's behavior, Sailer told Powell to remain quiet or he'd have him removed from the room. He also warned Powell's mother and Polak, telling him to restrict his comments to how the crime affected him rather than addressing Powell directly.
Longtime friends, Polak told Powell he had never judged him and stuck by him during past criminal convictions and prison sentences. But he had no right to try to kill him by running over him while he rode his motorcycle on Interstate 29 near Whiting, Iowa, on Dec. 27 after the two had been in a fight earlier that night in Sioux City.
While driving south near mile marker 118 in his Dodge pickup truck, Powell fired shots at Polak's girlfriend, Jaimi Bucholz, who was driving with a baby in her vehicle, and then ran over Polak, who was driving a motorcycle.
Powell's pickup left the road and was immobilized after coming to rest on top of the motorcycle. He left the scene and stole a pickup from a nearby farm, crashing through a livestock fence and into a tree before abandoning it. He stole a second pickup from another residence and was later found driving it in Sioux City and arrested.
Speaking before his sentence was announced, Powell said he wished he had done things differently that night.
"I never meant for any of this to happen. I loved you like a brother," he said to Polak, who shortly after was removed by sheriff's deputies from the courtroom.
Despite the kind words, some bad feelings remained, and Powell again told Sailer that Polak was threatening his mother's life. Sailer would hear none of it.
"This is not a conversation," he said bluntly, cutting off Powell.
At the conclusion of the hearing, before Powell was led from the courtroom, he and his mother told each other they loved one another.
"Be careful out there," Powell said. "He's probably going to try to shoot you."
Polak, 42, of Omaha, has pleaded not guilty to extortion in a related case. According to court documents, he emailed Monona County Attorney Ian McConeghey in August, telling him he and Bucholz would not testify at depositions prior to Powell's trial unless his criminal charges in an unrelated Woodbury County case would "disappear." Powell did not show up for his deposition.