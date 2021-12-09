Siouxland Strange

Abysmal courtroom behavior

Before he was sentenced to 54 years in prison on Dec. 3, a Sioux City man, his mother and a victim traded accusations of death threats in the courtroom, disrupting the hearing and prompting the judge to threaten to remove him and others from the room.

Jayme Powell, 40, of Sioux City, was found guilty by a Monona County jury in October of two counts each of attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

The convictions stemmed from an incident that occurred two days after Christmas last year in which Powell tried to kill his friend and the friend's girlfriend -- by running over the friend on Interstate 29 and shooting at the woman while she was driving with a baby in the vehicle.

